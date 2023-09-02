RCMP searching for suspects in Thompson homicide

RCMP in Thompson have arrested two suspects and are searching for two more in connection to the city's latest homicide.

It happened Aug. 30 at a home on Ashberry Place in Thompson where a 33-year-old man was shot. He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators have determined that four men got into an altercation with two other men at an apartment complex, leading to the shooting.

RCMP have arrested two of the men. A 26-year-old man from Oxford House has been charged with second degree murder. A 20-year-old man from Thompson faces robbery and assault charges. All charges must be proven in court.

Mounties have issued arrest warrants for the two remaining suspects. A 16-year-old male from Oxford House is wanted for manslaughter and armed robbery.

Police have identified the other suspect as 34-year-old Ashley Clipping, of Winnipeg.

Anyone who may know their whereabouts is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP said further information on the 16-year-old suspect will be provided when available.