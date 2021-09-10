RCMP searching for suspects, vehicle after Bragg Creek armed robbery

Cochrane RCMP is looking for two suspects and their getaway vehicle after the IDA Pharmacy in Bragg Creek was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. that day, two men walked into the pharmacy and threatened staff with bear spray.

They took a quantity of prescription medicine, then left. No one was injured in the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male with a medium complexion, possibly Indigenous, who had a medium build. He wore a grey hoodie with white logo, black sweat pants, latex gloves and a surgical mask.

The second suspect is described as a man about 183 centimetres (six feet) tall with a very slim build, and dark complexion. He wore a black baseball hat with white logo, red track jacket, black track pants, latex gloves and a surgical mask.

Police are also looking for a suspect vehicle, described as a 90s light blue sedan.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.