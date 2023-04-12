RCMP no longer searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for a 14-year-old girl.
She had last been seen in the Stony Plain area Monday at 9:45 p.m. RCMP said they were concerned for her well-being.
She was reported found within six hours.
