Nova Scotia RCMP are currently on scene in Meat Cove, N.S., where a wanted man has fled into a wooded area with a firearm.

RCMP tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday that they had a presence in Meat Cove, a small community at the northern tip of Cape Breton, N.S.

The suspect is identified as Perry MacKinnon. Police say he was last seen in a camouflage jacket and blue track pants, and fled into a wooded area with a firearm.

Police are asking people in the Meat Cove area to stay inside and await updates.

RCMP say an emergency alert will be issued for the area.

1:24 p.m.

RCMP presence in #MeatCove;Perry MacKinnon,last seen in camo jacket&blue track pants, wanted on multiple warrants,fled with firearm into wooded area in Meat Cove.Don't approach, call 911.Meat Cove & area: stay inside & await updates.Emerg. alert will be issued for area. pic.twitter.com/2hq6OIvwj6

A warrant for MacKinnon’s arrest was issued on Aug. 18, after he failed to attend a court appearance.

MacKinnon, 33 at the time of the warrant being issued, was scheduled to appear in court to face charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; being an occupant of a vehicle and knowing a firearm was in the vehicle; careless use of a firearm, weapon and ammunition; possession of a firearm while prohibited; and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The offences are alleged to have occurred March 29, 2019, on Victoria Road in Sydney.

This is a developing story, more to come.