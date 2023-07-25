RCMP seek 'armed and dangerous' man, lift Kikino Métis Settlement shelter-in-place advisory

A shelter-in-place advisory for a Métis settlement northeast of Edmonton has been lifted as RCMP continue to search for an "armed and dangerous" man.

Mounties are looking for Patrick Glynn, 39.

He is described as 6'2" and 194 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Glynn is advised not to approach him.

RCMP originally delivered the alert to media outlets just after 2:30 p.m. advising Lac La Biche residents to shelter in place.

At 3:09 p.m. that order was updated to Kikino Métis Settlement. Mounties lifted it at 6:17 p.m.

"Stay in your homes, lock your doors, and do not open your door for anyone," Cpl. Gina Slaney wrote in a news release.

Slaney also advised drivers not to stop for pedestrians or hitchhikers.

Police have not said what Glynn is wanted for.

Kikino Métis Settlement is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton and 44 kilometres south of Lac La Biche.

Anyone with information about Glynn is asked to call Lac La Biche RCMP at 780-404-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.