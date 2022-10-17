RCMP seek armed suspect in Crossfield break-in

RCMP have released a surveillance image of the suspect in a recent armed break-in in Crossfield.

According to Mounties, a Crossfield resident called police shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 8 after the alarm went off on their home's security system when the garage door was opened.

The camera captured images of an unknown man armed with a gun inside the garage.

The suspect fled prior to the arrival of police.

RCMP describe the suspect as:

Having a light complexion;

Having a medium build; and,

Having light coloured facial hair.

At the time, the suspect was wearing:

A two-tone hooded sweatshirt;

A green head lamp;

Gloves; and,

A black toque.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the footage is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.