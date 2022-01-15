RCMP seek canoe stolen from daycare in Duncan, B.C.

Police are on the lookout for a child-sized wooden canoe that was stolen from a daycare in Duncan last month.

The canoe was stolen on Boxing Day, but was only recently reported to police after a photo of a man carrying what is believed to be the canoe was shared with RCMP.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the theft occurred on the evening of Dec. 26 at the Le'lun'uy'lh Daycare (Cowichan Tribes Daycare). A man is believed to have entered through a fenced playground area of the daycare to access the canoe.

Mounties are now hoping community members can help shed light on the theft.

"Crimes such as these can only be solved with the help of our community and it is fantastic that someone shared this image," said Const. Erin Stevenson with the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

However, police say the person who shared the image has not yet spoken with police, and Mounties are encouraging the person to reach out to them.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or contact Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"It is a terrible shame that the children will miss their wooden canoe," said Const. Bert Calvo with the Indigenous Policing Services Unit in a statement Thursday.

"I really hope the community will be able to come together to get it returned to them."