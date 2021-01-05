Airdrie RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two males responsible for slashing the tires of a parked vehicle in early December.

Officials say on Dec. 4, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m. two males driving a truck stopped in the parking lot of CrossIron Mills mall and slashed the tires of a parked vehicle.

The males were driving an older model of a Chevy truck which was gold in colour.

RCMP describe both suspects as approximately 35-years-old. One male was wearing all black clothing and one was wearing a camo jacket.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.