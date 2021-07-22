RCMP seek information about collision after pedestrian dies

Punnichy RCMP is asking the public for information after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle near the Gordons First Nation.

Officers were called to the area on the 640 grid road north of Gordons at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning to assist an injured man. The man, who RCMP determined was hit by a vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was not on scene and has not been located.

Anyone with information can call the Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.