RCMP seek information about suspicious disappearance of N.S. man, last seen five months ago

The RCMP is appealing to the public for more information on the suspicious disappearance of a Nova Scotia man, who has been missing for five months.

Jessie Morrissey was last seen on Feb. 13 in Leamington, N.S., near snowmobile Trail 104. The 26-year-old man was reported missing a day later, and has not been seen or heard from since.

The RCMP says several searches involving police, Ground Search and Rescue teams, RCMP police dog services and air services, have been conducted in the area Morrissey was last seen, but have provided no answers.

Police say they've also interviewed more than 40 people and executed record access orders and search warrants to collect evidence.

The search for Morrissey was temporarily suspended at the end of February, as police said all resources had been "exhausted" at that time. However, police were still seeking information about his disappearance.

Cumberland County District RCMP believes people have information that could lead to finding out more about Morrissey's disappearance.

“We have collected some valuable information and evidence but there are still many gaps. We’re convinced there are people who have information critical to closing those gaps and advancing the investigation,” says S/Sgt. Craig Learning, Cumberland County District RCMP Commander.

“Our plea is for individuals who may have new information or who know something more than what they have already told us to come forward.”

Morrissey is described as six feet tall and 200 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, baseball cap, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact RCMP at 902-667-3859 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).