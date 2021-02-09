New Brunswick RCMP is asking the public for information that will help their ongoing investigation into a suspicious structure fire in Kedgwick, N.B.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2020, fire crews responded to a building on fire on Rue Notre Dame in Kedgwick.

The business, known as 'Salon de beauté Amélie' was unoccupied at the time and was heavily damaged by the fire. Nobody was injured.

RCMP say they have determined the fire to be criminal in nature.

"We now have new information that confirms the fire to have been set deliberately and hope the public can help us find who is responsible," says Cpl. Marie-Philip Dumont with the Saint-Quentin RCMP.

Anyone with information about the fire or who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between 11 p.m., on September 30 and 2 a.m., on October 1, is asked to contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP or Crime Stoppers.