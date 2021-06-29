RCMP seek information from public in connection to break and enter in Crapaud, P.E.I.

The East Prince RCMP is seeking information from the public following a break and enter at a residence in Crapaud, P.E.I.

Police believe the incident happened sometime between June 14 and June 28 at a residence on Route 1A.

According to police, significant damage was sustained to the residence during the incident.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity on Route 1A between June 14 and June 29, or who has information about the break and enter, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.