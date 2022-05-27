RCMP seek missing dog, truck stolen in Langford
West Shore RCMP are on the lookout for a missing dog that was inside of a truck when it was stolen from the Langford area on Thursday morning.
Mounties say the truck was stolen between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. from a property in the area of Goldstream Avenue and Jacklin Road.
Police say that a Pomeranian dog was inside the truck when it was stolen, and that the vehicle had a large camper attachment on top of it at the time.
The camper has since been located by Shawnigan Lake RCMP. It was found off a forestry road near Kapoor Main in Shawnigan Lake around noon Thursday.
Police believe that whoever stole the truck removed the camper from the vehicle before driving away.
Mounties are still searching for the stolen truck and the dog, whose name is Nugget, CTV News has learned.
The truck is described as a grey, 2006 Ford F-250 SuperCab with B.C. licence plate number PM7621.
"We are looking for public assistance to locate the victim’s dog and his truck," said Const. Meghan Groulx of the West Shore RCMP.
"If you see the truck or an unattended Pomeranian dog, as seen in the photograph, please call the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264."
