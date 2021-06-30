RCMP seek Nanaimo man wanted after unprovoked assault

Mounties in Nanaimo are searching for a 46-year-old man who officers say is actively evading arrest for an unprovoked assault.

Investigators say the alleged assault occurred on Aug. 13, when a man approached a couple who were walking along a central Nanaimo road.

The RCMP say the perpetrator kicked the woman without provocation and then pushed the other man into a ditch before kicking and punching him repeatedly.

Police say the victims were known to the attacker and reported the incident to the RCMP.

Investigators are looking for Lyndon Hodgins, 46, who is described as a white man standing 6' 1" tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Hodgins or knows where he may be is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.