RCMP seek perpetrator after sexual assaults on minors reported in Colwood

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a man after two minors were reportedly sexually assaulted in Colwood, B.C.

Police say the two victims reported being groped in separate incidents in the 1900-block of Sooke Road.

The first alleged attack happened just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 27. The second reportedly occurred just before 10 p.m. on March 24.

Both victims told police they were approached by a man who asked for directions before "subtly groping them," the West Shore RCMP said Friday.

The second alleged attack occurred near a bus stop and ended when another male approached, police said.

Investigators are looking for a dark-skinned man with a thick accent who stands between 5'5" and 5'8" with a slim to medium build.

Police estimate the alleged perpetrator is between 40 and 50 years old with thick black eyebrows and sideburns. At the time of the reported incidents, he was wearing a green jacket with a dark hood pulled up over a red and white baseball cap with cursive writing on it.

Mounties provided a sketch of the alleged perpetrator Friday.

Police are hoping to speak with the man who approached the bus stop during the second reported incident.

Anyone with information or video from the area, or who recognizes the alleged perpetrator, is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).