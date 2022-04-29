RCMP seek person of interest in altercation at Wolfville restaurant

The RCMP is trying to identify a person of interest in connection with an altercation at a restaurant in Wolfville, N.S., last month.

On March 6, around 5:45 p.m., police say they responded to a report of an altercation involving two men at the restaurant on Main Street.

Police say two men got into a verbal argument, which turned physical.

Investigators believe a man approached another man and hit him several times before throwing him on the ground. Police say he then left through the back door on Front Street.

The person of interest is described as a white man in his 30s with short, light brown hair. He was wearing a dark grey long-sleeved shirt with jeans at the time of the incident.

The RCMP has released a photo of the man. Anyone who can him, or has information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555 or 902-542-3817.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.