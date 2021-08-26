RCMP seek person of interest in Moncton stabbing

Police in Moncton are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest following a stabbing incident in the city last month.

Codiac RCMP says, at approximately 2 a.m. on July 31, officers responded to a report of an altercation that occurred on Oak Lane near Main Street.

Police say one man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police have released photos of a person of interest, and are hoping information from the public may help identify this person or provide additional information to help the investigation.

Police say at the time of the incident, the individual was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, grey or beige shorts, white socks, running shoes and a set of red headphones around his neck.

Anyone with information about the stabbing, or who recognizes the individual, is asked to contact the Codiac RCMP or Crime Stoppers.