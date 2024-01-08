RCMP seek public assistance after break and enter in Moncton

RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a break and enter in Moncton, N.B., last month.

Police say a suspect used a stolen vehicle to ram the gate of a fenced compound and then fled the scene with the same vehicle between 4:25 a.m. and 4:35 a.m. Dec. 20, 2023.

RCMP has since recovered the vehicle, according to a Monday news release.

Police are releasing two photos in case anyone can identify the person in connection with the investigation.

Police describe the suspect as “a man between the ages of 20 and 40-years-old with short dark hair faded on the side, a thick mustache, and facial hair.”

He wore work boots, pants and a dark sweater, which may have been a hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the RCMP at RCMP at 506-857-2400.

The investigation continues.

