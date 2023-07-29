RCMP seek public’s assistance following single-vehicle crash in N.B.

The Saint-Léonard RCMP are asking for the public’s help after a single-vehicle crash in St-Basile, N.B.

In a Friday news release, police say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving an SUV, which was hauling a trailer with a Jeep, around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the driver had fled the scene before officers arrived.

When they arrived, police determined the SUV and Jeep were both reported as stolen from Quebec. Police say the trailer had also been stolen.

An investigation that followed identified two persons of interest. A 25-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Ontario, were both arrested by the RCMP.

On Thursday, Tyler McPherson, 25, appeared in Edmundston provincial court, and was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and obstructing a police officer.

McPherson was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

On Friday, Lisa Laviolette, 38, appeared in Edmundston provincial court to face charged of:

two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking

two counts of failure to comply with conditions

Laviolette was remanded into custody, and is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone that witnessed the collision on Wednesday, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is still ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.