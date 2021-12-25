RCMP seek public's help in locating missing woman

Mounties in B.C. are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they say went missing five days ago.

UBC RCMP said on Friday that officers are looking to locate 38-year-old Christel Flynn.

She was last seen on Dec. 20.

Flynn is described as white, about 5’7’’ tall, weighing around 160 lbs. with reddish brown hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP said she was last seen wearing a black toque, light beige coat, black leggings and blue running shoes.

“Police are very concerned for Christel Flynn’s health and well-being,” a news release read.

Anyone with information regarding Flynn’s whereabouts is asking to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.