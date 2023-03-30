RCMP seek public's help in mischief investigation after SFU statue beheaded

Mounties are appealing to the public for information related to a mischief investigation involving a statue that was beheaded at a B.C. university earlier this week.

Burnaby RCMP said it has created a special phone information line for the "deliberate act of vandalism" that damaged the bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Simon Fraser University.

Authorities were made aware of the vandalism after someone had noticed that the head had been removed from the statue just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

It's unclear when the head was stolen, but police believe power tools were used in the theft.

"We are appealing for assistance from the public as we believe there are people that have information that could help our investigators," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a news release Thursday.

A number of Gandhi statues across the country have been the target of vandalism in recent years, and police said SFU's bust had previously been vandalized with paint.

Earlier this week, the university said it's supporting Burnaby RCMP in their investigation.

"We are deeply disappointed that someone would do such an act. Vandalism of any kind is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," reads a tweet by SFU.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated phone information line at 604-646-9511.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Kevin Charach