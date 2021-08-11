RCMP seek public's help to find Surrey teen missing nearly 2 weeks
Mounties in Surrey are appealing to the public for help to find a teenage girl who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Maria Dewolfe-Broad, 17, was last seen at Guildford Town Centre on July 30.
"Family and police are concerned for her well-being due to the length of time she has been out of contact," said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, in a news release.
Dewolfe-Broad is described as Indigenous, 5'1" tall, about 140 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Guns and Roses skull logo, light grey track pants and a light grey baseball hat.
Anyone with information that could lead to her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
