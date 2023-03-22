RCMP seek suspect after pair of porta-potty fires in North Vancouver

Mounties in North Vancouver have released a sketch of a suspect believed to be linked to two deliberately set porta-potty fires in the city.

On Wednesday, the North Vancouver RCMP released details about the two alleged arsons.

On March 13 at around 8:30 a.m., authorities say crews were called to a fire on the 2100 block of Hamilton Street.

"A witness observed the suspect leaving the porta-potty just before it was set on fire," a media release said.

On March 20 at 2:44 a.m. police and firefighters were called to the second fire, which was in the 1900 block of Jones Avenue.

"No suspects were seen at this location, but police believe this incident is related," the statement from police added.

The man police are looking for is described as white, 5'9" tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, camouflauge pants, a baseball hat, and a red backpack, according to the description from Mounties.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the man or who has information about either of the fires is asked to call North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.