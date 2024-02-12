RCMP seek suspect in caught-on-camera armed robbery in Prince George
Mounties in northern B.C. have released video of an armed robbery at a gas station nearly two months ago in hopes of identifying the suspect.
On Dec. 18, The Prince George RCMP say the suspect walked into the business on Carmel Drive near Teichman Road around 6:30 p.m., pointed a gun at the person working and demanded money from the register, according to a media release.
"Police officers flooded the area and followed the suspect’s tracks for several blocks, where they found he had gotten into a waiting vehicle and left the area," spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said.
The video shows an armed man shouting at and threatening the employee, demanding the money be placed in a backpack before going behind the counter and grabbing it out of the till. The video ends with the suspect running away from the business, saying "oh no."
The man was wearing a face covering and a black hoodie with "a photograph of the McLovin’ ID from the movie Superbad on the front," police say.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 250-561-3300.
