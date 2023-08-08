RCMP seek suspect in hit-and-run involving pedestrian
Raymond RCMP are seeking the public's help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run near the community of Stirling last month.
Officials say a man was out running on Township Road 64A at 10 p.m. on July 31 when he was struck from behind by the driver of a small sedan.
The victim was thrown into the ditch following the incident.
Police say another motorist stopped to help him.
"The victim was transported to the hospital where he was assessed and treated for non-life-threatening injuries," RCMP said in a release.
The make and model of the sedan involved in the crash is not known, police said, but added it would have damage to the front passenger side of the car as well as the side mirror.
Anyone with information regarding this hit and run is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.P3Tips.com.
