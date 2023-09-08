RCMP seek suspect who robbed Parksville show home

Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a Parksville show home.

The Oceanside RCMP say the break-in happened on the night of Aug. 7, when a woman entered the show home in the 500-block of Rainbow Way and stole various items from inside.

The suspect's image was recorded on video surveillance, however investigators say they have not been able to identify her.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.