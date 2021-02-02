Pincher Creek RCMP are looking for those responsible for a weekend incident where eight bags of barley — valued at $225,000 each— were damaged.

RCMP were notified early Saturday afternoon about a mischief complaint at a rural location east of Pincher Creek on Township Road 64.

Officials say eight grain bags containing barley were damaged at the scene by the unknown culprit or culprits. The damage compromised the integrity of the bags causing the barley to be exposed to the elements.

Investigators determined the incident happened sometime between 4 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for the damage.

If you have any information, contact Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.