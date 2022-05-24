RCMP seek thief after beehive, colony of bees stolen from P.E.I. property
The RCMP is looking for a suspect after a beehive containing a colony of bees was stolen from a property in Iris, P.E.I.
Police say the beehive was one of many at the property on Pleasant Valley Road.
The theft was reported to police on May 16. The owner told police portions of a beehive, which contained an active colony of bees, had been taken.
Police say several pieces of the hive, including the top cover, were left behind.
"The hive may just look like a weathered wooden box,” said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler of the Kings District RCMP in a news release.
“We have reason to believe whoever was involved in removing the hive was not experienced in dealing with bees – it is very possible they were stung quite badly when the hive was moved.”
Police believe the theft happened sometime between May 11 and May 16.
Investigators say, given the location, the thief would have needed a vehicle to remove the hive.
Anyone with information about the theft, or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area of Pleasant Valley Road between May 11 and May 16, is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-838-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Edmonton Folk Music Festival organizers to reveal full 2022 rosterWhat's known: The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats.
-
What’s happening with the peace fountain? Windsor council looking at three optionsWindsor city council has to make some decisions regarding a popular monument.
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.
-
Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: policeA 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.
-
$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMPPenticton Mounties are looking for suspects they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to a high school roof last month.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.There’s no official word on possible injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanupOttawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.