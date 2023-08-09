RCMP seek two suspects in Demarais, Alta., armed robbery
Desmarais RCMP are looking for two suspects in the armed robbery Tuesday of a video and convenience store.
Mounties say two armed robbers entered the Willow Video Convenience Store just before closing at about 11:15 p.m., where they stole items and an undisclosed amount of cash. One robber was armed with a gun, the other a knife.
The knife-wielding suspect is described as the shorter of the two, wearing a black hoodie, black mask and glasses.
The suspect armed with a gun is described as wearing a black hoodie, black mask, glasses and a pair of back-and-white checkered shoes.
Desmarais, a part of the Wabasca-Desmarais community in north-central Alberta, is about 300 kilometres north of Edmonton.
If you have any information about the crime, contact Desmarais RCMP at 780-891-3768 or your local police. You can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.
