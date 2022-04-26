RCMP seek videos and witnesses of protest that blocked highway in Langford

Mounties in the West Shore are asking for anyone who witnessed a recent protest on the Trans-Canada Highway, or who may have video footage of the day, to come forward and speak with police.

Four people blocked the northbound lane of the highway in Langford near the Malahat on April 20 to protest the logging of old-growth forests in B.C..

The protest snarled traffic for roughly four hours as police tried to extract two protesters who'd locked themselves to a barrel full of concrete on the roadway.

The delays caused some commuters to leave their vehicles and confront the protesters.

"Even though we were able to manage to have traffic routed around the protesters, those individuals caused a significant traffic backlog that, without a doubt, created a lot of frustration amongst motorists who needed to attend medical appointments [and] child-care services," said Staff-Sgt. Chris Boucher in a statement Friday.

Two people were arrested Wednesday and now Mounties are looking for information on any vehicles or items that may have been used during the protest.

Police say property, including vehicles, may be seized as "offence-related property" if it was used during the protest or to assist protesters.

Anyone who witnessed the protest or who has video footage of the day between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., or leading up to the protest, is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.