Mounties in Surrey are asking for witnesses to come forward after a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run in the Newton neighbourhood.

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being struck near the intersection of 144 Street and 76 Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Surrey RCMP, the man was walking in the area when a vehicle making a left turn struck him.

“The driver did not remain at the scene or stop to assist the pedestrian,” said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu of Surrey RCMP in a news release.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man in his 20s with a beard. He was driving a dark coloured hatchback, Mounties said.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage in the area at the time of the collision is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.