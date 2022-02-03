RCMP seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by car in Courtenay, B.C.
Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Courtenay, B.C., on Saturday evening.
Police say the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue.
At the time, a white Hyundai Elantra was travelling north on 17th Street and making a left turn onto Fitzgerald Avenue when a pedestrian was struck.
Police are now asking for any with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.
"We believe that there was a woman at the scene who witnessed the collision; however, (she) has not connected with police," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.
"Additionally, we believe that the vehicle in front of the Hyundai Elantra was a Tesla which may have had recording capabilities at the time of the collision," said Terragni in a release Thursday.
Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-1362.
Police did not provide details on the pedestrian's condition in the release Thursday.
-
'Nobody has been held accountable': Family creates bursary to honour young Surrey woman whose killer still hasn't been caught'We're still hoping for some closure.' A family is still looking for answers in the murder of a young woman gunned down in Surrey almost one year ago.
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, VancouverA pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.
-
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go outYouth considered high risk are being advised to get a booster shot, but others will be presented with the risks and benefits. What should they do? CTV News asked two experts.
-
Police searching for missing South Island mother, infant sonNorth Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-month-old son.
-
Island Health announces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaksHealth officials have declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.