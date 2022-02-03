RCMP seek witnesses after pedestrian struck by car in Courtenay, B.C.

Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Courtenay, B.C., on Saturday evening.

Police say the crash occurred around 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of 17th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue.

At the time, a white Hyundai Elantra was travelling north on 17th Street and making a left turn onto Fitzgerald Avenue when a pedestrian was struck.

Police are now asking for any with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash to come forward.

"We believe that there was a woman at the scene who witnessed the collision; however, (she) has not connected with police," said Const. Monika Terragni of the Comox Valley RCMP.

"Additionally, we believe that the vehicle in front of the Hyundai Elantra was a Tesla which may have had recording capabilities at the time of the collision," said Terragni in a release Thursday.

Anyone with information or footage of the crash is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-1362.

Police did not provide details on the pedestrian's condition in the release Thursday.