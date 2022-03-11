RCMP seek witnesses after Red Deer woman drugged, sexually assaulted

Mounties in Red Deer are looking to locate two women who witnessed a sexual assault last month at the East 40th Pub.

Police say a woman ordered a beverage around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 and left it unattended. The woman then sipped her drink, became lightheaded and was not able to account for a "period of time," RCMP said.

"It is believed that a substance to impair the woman was added to the drink without her knowledge," Mounties said in a statement on Friday.

The woman was later found inside the washroom by two other women, who police are now seeking for information.

"These two unknown women provided her with aid and may also have witnessed a male exiting the washroom," police added.

RCMP describe the male as a Caucasian who is 5'6" (167 centimetres) tall and wore a black shirt and toque.

Anyone with information or who was at the pub on Feb. 19 between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.