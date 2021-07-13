Missing woman from Fort McMurray found: RCMP
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A 73-year-old woman who was last seen in Fort McMurray Tuesday morning has been found, according to police.
Tuesday night, RCMP asked for the public’s help finding Suzanne Forbes who left Fort McMurray around 11:40 a.m., headed to Fairview. Due to a medical condition, Forbes’ family was concerned for her well-being.
Wednesday morning, Wood Buffalo RCMP said Forbes was located safe and unharmed and thanked the public for their help.
