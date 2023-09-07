RCMP seeking information related to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne

The Nova Scotia RCMP is asking the public for information in relation to alleged historical sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne.

RCMP said on Tuesday police became aware of allegations of more than 50 incidents of sexual assault that occurred at the French-language university between 2015 and 2019.

Officers say they have conducted a review of all sexual assault investigations between 2015 and 2023 and found reports of four sexual assaults at the university, which were investigated.

RCMP say they want any survivors to know that they can contact police and discuss an incident before making a decision to further participate in the investigation and court process.

If you are a survivor, a witness, or have any information related to sexual assaults at Université Sainte-Anne, contact the Meteghan RCMP at 902-645-2326 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

