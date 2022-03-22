RCMP seeking man in relation to weekend stabbing
Leduc RCMP are looking for a man they said stabbed another man on Saturday morning.
On March 19 around 3 a.m., Leduc RCMP were called to the area of 52 Street and 45 Avenue.
When RCMP arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in serious condition and has since been released, RCMP added.
Officers are looking for the public’s help to find Brian Austin Wurtz, 23, from Calmar, who RCMP said fled the scene.
Wurtz is described as having a light complexion, around 170 to 172 cm (5’7 to 5’8) tall, weighing 65 kg (143 lbs), having brown hair and brown eyes.
Wurtz is currently wanted for one count of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
Rare meteor believed to be the size of a basketball spotted in southern ManitobaA weather camera in Brandon captured a meteor streaking across the southern Manitoba sky northwest of the city.
-
The push to make Edmonton transit a more 'delightful' experienceCity councillors were talking transit Wednesday as Edmonton officials worked on new routes, cleaner stations and more security.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school