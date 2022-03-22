RCMP seeking man in relation to weekend stabbing

Leduc RCMP are looking for a man they said stabbed another man on Saturday morning.

On March 19 around 3 a.m., Leduc RCMP were called to the area of 52 Street and 45 Avenue.

When RCMP arrived they found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital in serious condition and has since been released, RCMP added.

Officers are looking for the public’s help to find Brian Austin Wurtz, 23, from Calmar, who RCMP said fled the scene.

Wurtz is described as having a light complexion, around 170 to 172 cm (5’7 to 5’8) tall, weighing 65 kg (143 lbs), having brown hair and brown eyes.

Wurtz is currently wanted for one count of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.