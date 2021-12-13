RCMP seeking the public’s help in locating man wanted for attempted murder.
RCMP are seeking help from the public in finding a man wanted for attempted murder.
Police say 37-year-old Donovan Oochoo is charged with attempted murder along with fire arms charges after an altercation on the Muskowekwan First Nation.
“Investigation has determined that two adult males were involved in an altercation. One of the males discharged a firearm at the other male. He was taken to hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries” RCMP said in a news release Monday evening.
Following the investigation, Oochoo was charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so.
Oochoo is described as 5’11” and 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and RCMP are actively trying to locate him.
Police say if you see Oochoo, not to approach him, but to call RCMP or CrimeStoppers.
