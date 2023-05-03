RCMP seeking witnesses after man hit by driver on Colonel By Drive Sunday night
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The RCMP is investigating an incident involving a man who was found injured on Colonel By Drive Sunday night and police are looking for witnesses.
Mounties were called to Colonel By south of the Laurier Avenue overpass at around 9 p.m. when someone saw a man lying on the road.
Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a man had been hit by a driver in the area and was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Police said he remains in hospital.
Police are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area and who may have seen the man or observed how he was injured.
Information can be provided by calling 613-990-3366.
The RCMP is leading this investigation because it happened on a federal roadway.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Active weapons investigation near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.
-
An hour-by-hour schedule for King Charles III's historic coronation dayKing Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be crowned in a history-making ceremony at Westminster Abbey. CTVNews.ca offers an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect on Saturday.
-
Firefighters tend to early morning structure fire in Aurora, Ont.Central York Fire Services were called to the fire at a building on Yonge Street, between Kennedy Street and Reuben Street, just before 3:30 a.m.
-
Councillor ousted by fellow members, files complaint alleging bullyingA battle is brewing in a rural municipality in Manitoba where one councillor says her fellow members of council ousted her – something the province says can only be done by the court.
-
Huronia West OPP honours long-time auxiliary sergeantHuronia West Ontario Provincial Police is celebrating one of its members for his many years of service to the community.