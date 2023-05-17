RCMP seeking witnesses to road rage incident, assault in Sherwood Park
Police are looking for witnesses or dashcam footage related to a road rage incident and assault that happened in Strathcona County earlier this month.
On May 9 two drivers involved in the incident came to the Strathcona County RCMP detachment.
According to police, around 5:15 p.m. that day, a black GMC Sierra and a white Toyota Tacoma were driving southbound on Broadmoor Boulevard between Highway 16 and Prairie Drive in Sherwood Park.
Both vehicles stopped on the side of the road on Portage Lane, and an altercation took place.
One person required medical attention for the injuries that resulted.
A man in a white pickup truck stopped briefly at the scene and reportedly said he had recorded the altercation.
To date, he has not come forward.
Both men were arrested for assault when they arrived at the RCMP detachment.
They are scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
Anyone with information is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
