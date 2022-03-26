RCMP seeking woman last seen 2 months ago
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for help from the public to locate a woman last seen in January.
According to RCMP, Adele Carifelle, 40, was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Jan. 26.
Carifelle is described as being 152 centimetres (5’) tall and weighing 45 kilograms (100 pounds) with brown hair and brown eyes.
RCMP added that “there is concern for Adele’s well-being.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
-
City of Edmonton to commission COVID-19 public monumentMayor Amarjeet Sohi announced Edmonton will being the process of commissioning a public monument to commemorate the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of woman in Nanaimo, RCMP sayMounties in Nanaimo say they have made an arrest in an attempted abduction case that shocked the city on Friday.
-
Long Lake home destroyed by fire in SudburyA residential home on Long Lake Road in Sudbury has been completely destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon
-
Nipissing Women’s hockey team is headed to the championshipsThe sixth seeded Lady Lakers beat third seeded University of New Brunswick in the semis on Saturday
-
Moe off to Europe for trade missionThe premier intends to market Saskatchewan as a reliable supplier of everything from oil and gas to wheat and canola in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
-
2 dead following violent 24 hours in Metro VancouverIt's been an incredibly violent 24 hours in the Lower Mainland. Homicide detectives are investigating two suspicious deaths, and two more men are in hospital, following two separate shootings.
-
Neighbors of new Chatham emergency shelter site say council approved relocation ‘without input’ from communityDozens of people living in Chatham say they are not happy with how councillors came to a decision to move an emergency homeless shelter into their neighbourhood
-
Raptors game vs. Indiana suspended due to speaker fire, resumes without fansThe Toronto Raptors game against the visiting Indiana Pacers was suspended late in the first half due to a fire in Scotiabank Arena.
-
Port Moody police praise man for de-escalating mental health crisis, saving childPort Moody police are commending the actions of a good Samaritan whose swift and bold actions may have saved multiple lives.