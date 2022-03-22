RCMP seeks info three years after man was killed in hit-and-run
Manitoba RCMP are looking for anyone with information in the death of a man killed in a 2019 hit-and-run.
On Tuesday, Mounties said it has been three years since 41-year-old Solomon McDonald from Nisichawayasihk Creek Nation was found dead on Provincial Road 391 near Thompson.
RCMP said the forensic investigation confirms McDonald had been walking on the road when he was hit and killed by a vehicle, which then left the scene.
"Police have conducted many interviews in relation to this investigation in order to find out what happened to McDonald and provide his family with some answers," RCMP said in a news release.
"Investigators continue to look for the vehicle as well as anyone who may have information related to the incident."
Anyone who may have witnessed the hit-and-run, or has any information, is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6911, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit a secure tip online.
