RCMP seeks information connected to sexual assault on youth in Lawrencetown, N.S.
The RCMP is seeking information from the public in connection with a sexual assault on a youth in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
Police say a youth was walking near the intersection of Gammon Lake Drive and Lawrencetown Road in Lawrencetown, N.S., on Thursday when they were approached by an unknown man.
“The man shouted at the youth, ran toward the youth, and then sexually assaulted the youth before fleeing in a black car, which was parked nearby,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release Friday.
The man is described by police as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, about five-foot-nine with a thick build.
Police say he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black Nike sneakers with white lettering and a black bandana covering his mouth. He also has two barbell piercings above his left eye.
Police did not have a description of the black car the suspect was driving.
Anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who has information related to the incident, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Oilers bring sizzling offense into matchup with KnightsThe Vegas Golden Knights have seen their Pacific Division lead dwindle to two points over the Los Angeles Kings and four points over the red-hot Seattle Kraken heading into a Saturday night game against the Edmonton Oilers in Las Vegas.
-
Honouring achievement in sports, new Wall of Recognition inducteesSix new people were added to the Millennium Place Sports Wall of Recognition in Strathcona County, honouring their achievements.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcementSaskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
Province says there is more money available for the northMinister of Northern Development, Greg Rickford, gathered key stakeholders and leaders from around the region in Timmins Thursday to announce new investments in the north and advise that there is more money available to take communities even further.
-
'A pretty serious move': New Polo Park development long time comingA billion dollar development set for Polo Park is a long time coming, according to one expert.
-
Kitchener Rangers lose seventh straight in nationally-televised gameThe Kitchener Rangers have struggled following the holiday break and looked to get back to winning ways on national television with the Oshawa Generals visiting.
-
Winter storm buries Ottawa and the betting favourite for new Senators owner: Top stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
-
Acadia University goes on lockdown after man flashes BB gun inside school residence: N.S. RCMPAn 18-year-old Upper Sackville, N.S., man was arrested after allegedly flashing a BB gun at a student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.
-
Two dead following house fire in Woodstock, N.B., cause under investigationTwo people have died following an early morning house fire in Woodstock, N.B.