RCMP seeks information connected to sexual assault on youth in Lawrencetown, N.S.

The RCMP is seeking information from the public in connection with a sexual assault on a youth in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Police say a youth was walking near the intersection of Gammon Lake Drive and Lawrencetown Road in Lawrencetown, N.S., on Thursday when they were approached by an unknown man.

“The man shouted at the youth, ran toward the youth, and then sexually assaulted the youth before fleeing in a black car, which was parked nearby,” said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release Friday.

The man is described by police as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, about five-foot-nine with a thick build.

Police say he was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, black Nike sneakers with white lettering and a black bandana covering his mouth. He also has two barbell piercings above his left eye.

Police did not have a description of the black car the suspect was driving.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area, or who has information related to the incident, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.