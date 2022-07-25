RCMP seeks missing P.E.I. man, 77, last seen Sunday

The RCMP on P.E.I. is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Albert McWilliams, from Linkletter, P.E.I., was last seen on Sunday around 5:15 p.m. at a home on Frank Mellish Street in Summerside.

He was reported missing to the police on Monday.

Police say they’ve followed up on several leads trying to locate McWilliams, but have not been able to so far.

The RCMP says McWilliams’ family and friends are concerned for his safety as he has a medical condition that may cause him to be disoriented.

McWilliams is described by police as roughly five-foot-seven-inches tall with a thin build.

He has a short grey buzz-cut and brown eyes. He also has a distinctive mole on the left side of his forehead. McWilliams was last seen wearing a short sleeve button-up shirt and dark grey pants.

Police believe he left with his car — a grey 2009 four-door Honda Civic. The car has a P.E.I. license plate with the number 285ND, and a vanity front licence plate with a picture of a sunset.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McWilliams is asked to contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300.