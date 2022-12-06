RCMP seize $100K of cocaine, $10K in cash from Manitoba home
A Manitoba man is facing several drug and gun-related charges after RCMP officers seized $100,000 worth of cocaine and four guns from a home in the RM of Mountain earlier in the month.
The incident took place on Dec. 2, when the RCMP’s West District Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team, as well as officers from the Swan River detachment, executed a search warrant at home in the RM of Mountain. Police note this search was part of an ongoing investigation.
During the search of the home, officers seized about one kilogram of cocaine with an estimated street value of about $100,000, a number of prescription pills, more than $10,000 in Canadian money, four guns, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.
A 43-year-old man from the RM of Mountain was arrested and is facing a number of charges. He was released on conditions with an upcoming court date.
Police continue to investigate.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-