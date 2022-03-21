RCMP seize 839 grams of cocaine in North Battleford, Sask. drug bust
Six search warrants in the North Battleford area have resulted in 839 grams of cocaine and 37 kilograms of marijuana being seized, RCMP said in a news release.
Four men have been arrested and face numerous charges.
Russell Ens, Matthew Kennedy and Benjamin Lennie have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Trevor Kennedy is charged with unauthorized possession of a gun.
Seven guns, including one reported as stolen from North Battleford, along with ammunition, and a large sum of cash were also seized, police said in a news release.
Police are still searching for another suspect: Chris Phillip of North Battleford, who is facing drug charges.
Phillip is described as five-foot-10 and 180 pounds.
He is balding and has a white beard, police say.
