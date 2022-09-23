RCMP seize arsenal of guns from Calgary man after road rage incident

RCMP officers have seized dozens of guns, including an AR-15, from a Calgary man after he allegedly flashed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident earlier this month.

Officers from the Strathmore detachment were called to Highway 1 east of Calgary on Sept. 10 for reports of a road rage incident involving a handgun.

Mounties stopped the suspect on Highway 1 near Range Road 270, arresting him and a passenger who was in the vehicle.

RCMP say officers found a loaded 9mm handgun in a holster under the drivers seat, and a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition behind the back seat.

The passenger was released without charges while the driver was taken into custody

"A database search revealed other firearms were registered to the driver," Strathmore RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Given the erratic and dangerous behaviour in this incident, a public safety warrant was obtained to search the suspect’s home to seize any remaining firearms until this matter could heard by the courts."

Strathmore RCMP searched the suspect's Calgary home, with help from Calgary Police Service, seizing the following:

An AR-15;

22 long guns (shotguns, rifles, air rifles and a M1 carbine);

20 revolvers and semi-automatic handguns;

Four airsoft replica handguns; and

Various ammunition.

RCMP say all of the weapons were stored "unsafely."

Of the 49 firearms seized, 12 were classified as restricted and 10 were classified as prohibited.

RCMP say the majority ofthe suspect’s restricted or prohibited firearms were not registered.

Officers also seized a number of prohibited devices such as magazines capable of holding more than the permitted number of rounds.

Trevor Hauck, 51, is charged with:

Pointing a firearm;

Using a firearm in the commission of an offence;

Unsafe storage of a firearm;

Carrying a concealed weapon;

Possession of a prohibited weapon knowing unauthorized;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device.

RCMP say additional charges are expected.

"It's fortunate nobody was harmed," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz. "Public safety is of paramount importance which was the driving factor in the immediate response and subsequent search of a residence to prevent further offences.

"The charges and disposition of the seized firearms from this point will be decided by the courts."