Serving a search warrant at a home in Didsbury, Alta. has resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized, along with forged documents and counterfeit money.

RCMP conducted the raid on Tuesday and recovered:

  • 1.3 grams of heroin;
  • 6 grams of methamphetamine;
  • Fentanyl;
  • 27 grams of cocaine;
  • More than one litre of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and;
  • 42 tabs of buprenorphine. 

Police also seized counterfeit bank notes, and multiple Social Insurance Number and identification cards from various victims. 

Morgan Stephen Winter, 47, of Didsbury is charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and;
  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Sara Joy Hollar, 30, of Red Deer, is charged with:

  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance;
  • Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;
  • Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and;
  • Failure to comply with release order.

Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.