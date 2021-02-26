Serving a search warrant at a home in Didsbury, Alta. has resulted in a quantity of drugs being seized, along with forged documents and counterfeit money.
RCMP conducted the raid on Tuesday and recovered:
- 1.3 grams of heroin;
- 6 grams of methamphetamine;
- Fentanyl;
- 27 grams of cocaine;
- More than one litre of gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), and;
- 42 tabs of buprenorphine.
Police also seized counterfeit bank notes, and multiple Social Insurance Number and identification cards from various victims.
Morgan Stephen Winter, 47, of Didsbury is charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and;
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Sara Joy Hollar, 30, of Red Deer, is charged with:
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance;
- Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;
- Two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and;
- Failure to comply with release order.
Both were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.