RCMP officers seized guns, drugs and gang paraphernalia during a search of a Peguis First Nation home on Sunday.

According to Mounties, officers with the Fisher Branch detachment executed a search warrant at around 7:55 a.m., seizing two guns, approximately 16 grams of cocaine, Canadian money, and gang paraphernalia.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old man. He is facing drugs and weapons-related charges, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP officers continue to investigate the incident.