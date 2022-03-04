RCMP seize luggage with $600K in cash at Winnipeg airport; Ontario man arrested
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have arrested an Ontario man at the Winnipeg airport after he was found to have a suitcase and carry-on bag filled with more than $600,000 in cash.
At 5:15 a.m. on Friday, RCMP officers went to the screening area at the airport after a suitcase was found to contain a large amount of Canadian money.
Officers then went to the departures area and found the suitcase’s owner.
A 20-year-old man from St. Catharines, Ont., who was travelling to Toronto, was arrested for possession of proceeds of crime. He remains in police custody.
None of the charges against the suspect have been proven in court.
Police also searched the man’s carry-on bag and found more cash and a number of cellphones.
RCMP notes that the preliminary count of the money puts the seizure at just over $600,000. However, a more accurate count has not been completed.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
