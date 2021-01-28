Canned ham was the least offensive item found in the vehicle of two accused drug traffickers in Alberta.

RCMP stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Highways 13 and 2A on Jan. 20 after seeing "possible suspicious activity."

The driver, they found, had a suspended licence.

Officers found about $10,000 worth of controlled substances, Canadian and American cash, a machete, a knife, bear spray, and a pistol-type BB gun in the vehicle. RCMP said the bulk of the substances seized was fentanyl.

A photo RCMP provided of the seizure also showed several mobile devices, brass knuckles and a container of SPAM.

Darcy William Netterfield, 41, and Shelley Faye Deschamps, 41, face charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Netterfield also faces charges under the Traffic Safety Act.

The pair were scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on March 2.